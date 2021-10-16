Sixers' Doc Rivers not ready to give up on Ben Simmons, whose status is still in limbo

He was held out of that morning's shootaround due to possible exposure to a team masseuse, who had an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

"Listen, Game 7 was no fun that day, obviously," Rivers said before Friday's preseason game. "Most of it, we didn't think we had Ben. ... It was more of the league that told us he couldn't play. We went through shootaround with the shock of that."

Rivers learned Simmons was cleared while on his way to the arena.

A source confirmed ESPN's report that several within the team questioned whether Simmons was around the masseuse or just trying to get out of playing due to his on-court struggles.

Rivers was asked if certain people felt Simmons used the incident as an excuse to not play.

"No, no," he said. "Listen, I don't talk for everyone, but I didn't feel that."

A league source told The Inquirer recently that Simmons still doesn't intend to play in a game for the Sixers.

Regardless, Rivers talks as if the three-time All-Star will be a major part of the team.