Sixers' Doc Rivers disappointed Joel Embiid missed out on MVP: 'This whole analytic-driven society, world is out of control at times'

MIAMI — When news of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić winning MVP hit social media, Philadelphia 76ers players and coaches were disappointed.

They thought the award should have gone to Sixers center Joel Embiid.

"I don't know if he could've done more than he did this year, play without the second-best player all year," coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday morning of Embiid. "Listen, his résumé was great. I'm not taking anything away from Jokić either because he's a hell of a player.

"I do think this whole analytic-driven society, world is out of control with some of the measures that they use. Like, watch the dang game and decide is what I've always said."

Jokić received a lot of attention after he became the first player in NBA history to record 2,000 points (2,004), 1,000 rebounds (1,019), and 500 assists (584) in a single season.

He averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 74 games this season. The Denver Nuggets were 46-28 record in games he played and were just 2-6 in games that he's missed.

Embiid averaged 30.6 points and became the first center to win the scoring title since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000. He carried the Sixers while Ben Simmons declined to play this season before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10.

In addition to leading the league in scoring, Embiid was fifth in rebounds (11.7) and played in a career-best 68 games.

Embiid helped the Sixers go 51-31, which tied the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks for the second in the conference. The Sixers accomplished this feat despite playing without Simmons, a three-time All-Star.

"Obviously, congratulations to Joker," Georges Niang said. "But, obviously, I think Joel deserved it. But I said before: Now you guys get to see a pissed off Joel for not winning MVP. So you're welcome."

The Sixers were set to face the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals with the series tied at 2-2. It was to be Embiid's third game after missing the first two with a concussion and orbital fracture near his right eye.

"I feel for him because he worked extremely hard this year," Tyrese Maxey said. "He was available as much as possible, which was a lot. ... You know I feel for him. But in my heart, he's our MVP. I think a lot of guys in the NBA have said the same thing.

"But hat's off to the Joker. He 's been great."

Rivers did add, at the end of the day, there would been some criticism if Embiid or Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo won.

"Only," he said. "one could win unfortunately."

