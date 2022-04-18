Sixers clobber Raptors again for 2-0 series lead

PHILADELPHIA — What just a few days ago kept 76ers fans tossing and turning now seems so easy.

At least for now.

Joel Embiid scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series against the Toronto Raptors with a 112-97 victory Monday night.

Before the series began, many fans and media thought fifth-seeded Toronto with its youth, size and athleticism would cause problems for the fourth-seeded Sixers. But Philadelphia now appears to be in a commanding position. The Sixers have taken 2-0 leads in 19 playoff series. They have won 18 of them with the lone series loss coming in the 1977 NBA Finala to the Portland Trailblazers.

The numbers tell the story of Philadelphia’s domination.

Tyrese Maxey, who scored 38 in Game 1, made 8 of 11 shots and finished 23 points. James Harden had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Tobias Harris made all three of his shots from beyond the arc and scored 20.

Philadelphia made 46.7% of its 3-point shots (14 for 30) and had 20 assists in their 36 field goals. Toronto made just 6 of 23 3-pointeers after the first quarter.

Before Monday’s game, Raptors coach Nick Nurse complained about the officiating in game 1 and said he wanted Toronto to be more physical.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Philadelphia had to meet Toronto’s sense of urgency in Game 2.

Both things happened.

Toronto jumped to an 11-2 lead.

Embiid and Toronto forward OG Anunoby had to be separated less than two minutes into the game.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet sank 4 of 6 3-point attempts in the first quarter.

Philadelphia withstood that initial rush and methodically took control.

Embiid scored 19 in the first quarter. Harden brought the the crowd to its feet in the opening quarter when he drove the lane in the transition and threw a blind bounce pass back to Embiid, who drove for a layup.

After not scoring in the first quarter, Maxey made 4 of 5 shots in the second quarter as Philadelphia built a 15-point lead.

Toronto will host Game 3 at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Adding to Toronto's troubles are injuries. Rookie standout forward Scottie Barnes missed Monday’s game with a left ankle sprain. Guard Gary Trent Jr. started the game but left in the second quarter with no points and four fouls because of an illness.

The Sixers will still have their challenges in Toronto.

Philadelphia will be without reserve forward and defensive wiz Matisse Thybulle because he is not fully vaccinated, as Canadian law requires.

The cliché is a seven-game series does not really start until a team fails to defend its home court.

This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.

