Sixers can't find a way past short-handed Hawks

PHILADELPHIA — This was a bad loss for the 76ers, likely the worst of the season, all things considered.

The Atlanta Hawks came into the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday without most of their key players and losers of seven of their last 10 games. Yet they pulled out a 98-96 victory thanks to a balanced attack.

As bad as this outcome was, it was far from surprising. This marked the Sixers' fourth consecutive game against a squad playing with fewer key players than them. They lost three of those games.

This one was decided when Joel Embiid misfired on 21-foot jumper with 0.2 seconds remaining. The four-time All-Star center finished with a game-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds.

The loss dropped the Sixers to 16-16, while the Hawks improved to 15-16.

This game was the equivalent of a split-squad game. Both teams had replacement and two-way players in the rotation after being decimated by COVID-19 and injuries.