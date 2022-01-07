Sixers beat Spurs to extend winning streak to 6 games

Even at full strength, the Spurs, like practically every other team in the NBA, likely would have had trouble stopping Embiid. With so many regulars out, they had no chance, something Popovich knew beforehand.

"I don't think our game plan is going to amaze anybody," he said.

Embiid had several emphatic dunks, including driving slams with 6 minutes, 29 seconds left in the third and another with 3:50 to play in the quarter.

His biggest highlight, though, might have been a thunderous, one-handed jam with 31.1 seconds left in the first half that brought the roaring fans to their feet. Just 2 ½ minutes earlier, Embiid caused a hush in the crowd when he went down, clutching his right knee, after getting beat on a layup by Poeltl.

But, bolstered perhaps by the customary "M-V-P! M-V-P!" chants that rained down, Embiid showed he was just fine with a no-look, over-the-head pass to Matisse Thybulle before the monster dunk that helped Philadelphia to a 71-53 advantage at halftime.

The undermanned Spurs were just no match for Embiid or the 76ers. Embiid finished 10 of 23 from the field, 11 of 15 from the line and added seven assists.