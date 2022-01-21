Sixers' 24-point lead slips away in 102-101 loss to L.A. Clippers

Embiid started slowly but heated up in the second quarter.

First, the nearly unguardable 7-footer hit a 3-pointer. Then, he stole the ball, dribbled coast to coast and, looking like Magic Johnson in his heyday, beat the defense single-handedly and finished with a one-handed dunk. On the next possession, he faked a drive, then pulled back and smoothly swished a 16-footer.

Late in the quarter, Embiid flew past Isaiah Hartenstein for a too-easy, two-handed dunk, helping the Sixers turn their seven-point first-quarter deficit into a 54-40 halftime lead. Philadelphia extended its advantage to 68-44 when Harris made a pair of free throws with 7:39 left in the third.

It looked like the 76ers had the game in control, but the Clippers clawed back.

VISITING THE DOC

Lue was happy to be in Philadelphia to visit with 76ers coach Doc Rivers, his coaching mentor. Lue played for Rivers in Orlando from 2003-04.

"He thought I was going to be a coach before I knew I was going to be a coach," Lue said.