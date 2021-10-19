Simmons' fate looms large in Philadelphia's season outlook

CAMDEN — Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers and the team he led to the best record in the Eastern Conference last season put their hands together in the middle of a huddle at the end of practice and counted off, "1-2-3! Together!"

Lingering outside the huddle, holding a basketball and looking uninterested was the $147 million puzzle piece in Ben Simmons. With Simmons focused and engaged, the Sixers are again a team to beat in the East this season.

When the Sixers open the season Wednesday in New Orleans, Simmons will not play. The 76ers tossed him from practice Tuesday and suspended him for one game for what it said was conduct detrimental to the team. Simmons had practiced twice since ending his holdout.

Simmons, a three-time All-Star, has dominated the headlines in Philadelphia since his baffling offseason trade request and then mystifying decision to report, showing up without warning last week.

He declined to talk to the media for the second straight practice on Monday and was scheduled to do so Tuesday before he got kicked out of practice. Maybe he would have started to explain why he wants out of Philadelphia.