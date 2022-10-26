 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Siakam scores 20 as Raptors beat slumping 76ers 119-109

Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid (21) protects the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and forward Scottie Barnes (4) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in Toronto.

 Frank Gunn - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 20 points and matched his career-high with 13 assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 27 points and the Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 119-109 on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 31 points and James Harden had 18 for Philadelphia, which lost for the fourth time in five games. The 76ers won at Indiana on Monday, their first victory following an 0-3 start.

Siakam shot 4 for 8 from long distance as Trent was 5 for 10 as the Raptors made a season-high 16 3-pointers. Toronto shot 16 for 37 from beyond the arc.

Fred VanVleet scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and O.G. Anunoby added 15 for the Raptors.

Scottie Barnes returned to the lineup with 16 points as Toronto won its second straight. Barnes left Saturday’s loss at Miami because of a sore right ankle and did not play in Monday’s road win over the Heat.

The 76ers beat the Raptors in six games to win their first-round playoff series last spring. The teams meet in Toronto again Friday night.

Siakam shot 4 for 4 from 3-point range in the first and scored 15 points as Toronto led 35-27 after one. Maxey scored 12 points in the second but the Raptors led 83-53 at the half.

Toronto took an 89-79 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia is 0-2 on the road. … Harden led the Sixers with nine assists, while Tobias Harris had a team-high eight rebounds. … The 76ers lost three of four regular season meetings with Toronto last season.

Raptors: Siakam also had 13 rebounds against Minnesota on March 30, 2022. … Siakam had five rebounds. … Toronto didn’t commit a turnover in the first half. They finished with nine. … F Otto Porter Jr., (left hamstring) has yet to play this season.

CAMEROON FOR 3

Embiid, Siakam and Raptors rookie Christian Koloko all shared the floor in the first quarter, the first time three players from Cameroon have played together in an NBA game.

UJIRI FINED

Raptors president Masai Ujiri was fined $35,000 for approaching the scorer’s table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official during Saturday’s 112-109 loss at Miami, the NBA announced Wednesday.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit Toronto on Friday night.

Raptors: Host Philadelphia on Friday night.

