Shorthanded Sixers' inspired effort falls short against defending-champion Bucks

The Sixers have followed their surprising six-game winning streak with a two-game skid. They will aim to get back on the winning track Thursday against Toronto, before departing for a season-long six-game road trip beginning Saturday at Indiana.

Maxey's outburst

With about four minutes left in the first quarter, Danny Green swung a pass to Tyrese Maxey in the right corner and said something to his teammate. Whatever the message, it encouraged Maxey to fire away, draining the three-pointer to give the Sixers a 26-20 lead.

That was part of a 17-point outburst in the first for Maxey, the highest scoring total in a quarter in his young career. And it ignited a 31-point effort, the second-highest of his career, including a go-ahead layup with less than six minutes to play.

It was the latest excellent performance from the first-time starting point guard who turned 21 years old less than a week ago. He entered Tuesday with 31 assists against just five turnovers over his previous five games, despite playing such heavy minutes that coach Doc Rivers barred him from the practice facility on Sunday.