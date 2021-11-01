Seth Curry's 23 helps short-handed 76ers over Trail Blazers

Niang's three-point play broke an 86-all tie early in the fourth and started a 14-4 76ers run that ended when Niang converted another three-point play after being fouled by Lillard to make it 100-90 with 6 minutes, 44 seconds left.

"Obviously, sometimes shots are not going to go in," Niang said. "But you still got to go out and be aggressive. So I definitely wanted to do that going into the second half. A couple of them fell. Sometimes you get lucky when some shots fall."

Niang even received a few "M-V-P! M-V-P!" chants that normally are reserved for Embiid in Philadelphia.

"Joel told me to never let that happen, again," Niang joked. "The fans here have been great and have welcomed me with open arms. I'm super thankful."

Portland pulled within 104-101 with four minutes left on Lillard's layup, Philadelphia netted the next seven and were ahead 111-101 on Curry's 3-pointer with about two minutes to play, and then Curry put the game away with a driving layup that put Philadelphia up 10 with 1:06 left.

Embiid, Philadelphia's oft-injured big man, has vowed to be a more consistent presence in the lineup after playing in just 51 games last season — a contributing factor to him finishing runner-up to Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets last season.