Seth Curry scores 28 points to help 76ers top Thunder, 115-103

"We just competed tonight, especially in the fourth," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "We did everything we could to get the game. Obviously, it wasn't enough, but we were going to put our hard-hats on and try to go get it for sure."

The Thunder hung tough after Curry's fast start. A deep step-back 3-pointer by Gilgeous-Alexander cut the 76ers' lead to 59-51 at halftime. Philadelphia held an 87-78 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The 76ers had an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter. Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle and Georges Niang all hit 3-pointers in an 88-second span to put the 76ers up 98-80.

Giddey hit two free throws, then he got a steal and made a 3-pointer to cut Philadelphia's lead to 110-102 with just over a minute to play. Curry then hit a 3-pointer for his first points since the first quarter to keep the 76ers in control.

"They were on a big run," Curry said. "It got kind of loud in there for a second. ... we needed to kind of stop the run. Once we broke the press, Tobias (Harris) found me in the corner, and I just took my time, set my feet and shot it like any other shot. Just one of those that you step into with confidence, and it was a big shot to kind of close the game out."

