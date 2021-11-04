Seth Curry is more than just a shooter for the 76ers

PHILADELPHIA – To Seth Curry, what he’s done for the 76ers this season is not out of ordinary.

The guard, primarily known for his shooting ability, has had ball in his hands and created shots for himself and teammates in the fourth quarter of close games.

Curry scored 22 points as the Sixers completed an undefeated four-game homestand with a 103-98 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (6-2) was scheduled to play at the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

“People that don’t watch the games maybe.,” Curry said when asked Wednesday if people underestimated his ability to initiate offense. “I have always been able to put the ball on the floor and score … shoot from the midrange, get to the rim and do different things. Me with my size I’m not just going to stand there and get up a lot of threes without another element, so I have always worked on adding different things to my game.”

Curry was 3 for 4 from the floor with an assist in the fourth quarter against the Bulls. He sank a 20-foot jumper with 6 minutes, 24 seconds left to make it 89-87 Sixers. Philadelphia never trailed again. Curry sank a 12-foot jumper over Bulls defender Alex Caruso with 10.7 seconds left to put the Sixers up four and clinch the win.