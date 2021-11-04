Seth Curry is more than just a shooter for the 76ers

PHILADELPHIA – To Seth Curry, what he’s done for the 76ers this season is not out of ordinary.
The guard, primarily known for his shooting ability, has had ball in his hands and created shots for himself and teammates in the fourth quarter of close games.
Curry scored 22 points as the Sixers completed an undefeated four-game homestand with a 103-98 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (6-2) was scheduled to play at the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.
“People that don’t watch the games maybe.,” Curry said when asked Wednesday if people underestimated his ability to initiate offense. “I have always been able to put the ball on the floor and score … shoot from the midrange, get to the rim and do different things. Me with my size I’m not just going to stand there and get up a lot of threes without another element, so I have always worked on adding different things to my game.”
Curry was 3 for 4 from the floor with an assist in the fourth quarter against the Bulls. He sank a 20-foot jumper with 6 minutes, 24 seconds left to make it 89-87 Sixers. Philadelphia never trailed again. Curry sank a 12-foot jumper over Bulls defender Alex Caruso with 10.7 seconds left to put the Sixers up four and clinch the win.
Curry, 31. has scored at least 20 points in four of the Sixers first eight games. He has been especially effective running a two-man game with center Joel Embiid, a set the Sixers used to their advantage in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
“He had it going,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said of Curry’s play Wednesday. “He’s our best shooter. We had our best player (Embiid) in the action with him, so they’re going to give you one of the two. They’re going to trap (Curry) and Joel’s going to get a shot or Seth’s going to get a shot or we’re going to get a ball swing (to an open player).”
Curry’s heroics have been especially critical because the Sixers are currently without three of last season’s starters. Tobias Harris has COVID-19 and Danny Green a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, the Ben Simmons saga is still unfolding with no sign of Simmons returning to the court.
An inability to create offense in the fourth quarter of playoff games and big regular season contests has long been a Sixers issue. If Curry continues to be an answer in those situations, it’s a huge plus for Philadelphia.
Curry can say his ability to initiate offense is nothing new, but he was thought of primarily as a shooter when he came to the Sixers in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks before last season.
Curry’s NBA journey has not been as easy one. He is the older brother of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. Seth went undrafted after finishing college career at Duke University. His professional career began in the G League. The Sixers are his seventh NBA team.
Curry’s success seems to be resonating with teammates.
After he sank his 12-footer to clinch Thursday’s win, Curry walked with a swagger toward the other end of the court, clench his fist and shouted in celebration. Sixers forward Georges Niang chased him down as the Wells Fargo Center crowd stood and roared and gave Curry a hug.
“He’s had a grind of a career,” Niang said of Curry. “These are big moments for him to go out there. I know he’s capable of that, but for him to show that night in and night out is special, and he’s a hell of a player. And those moments, sometimes you can’t take them for granted, so I definitely wanted to embrace that and let him know he was a bad dude.”
