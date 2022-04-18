Raptors coach Nick Nurse wants to see more calls against 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — Coach Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors brought some intensity to his pregame news conference as Toronto prepared to face the 76ers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series Monday night.

Philadelphia beat Toronto 131-111 in Game 1 Saturday. There were several physical plays on which Philadelphia sent Raptors sprawling. Sixers center Joel Embiid engaged in several of them.

To Philadelphia, it was good ol' fashion playoff basketball

To Nurse, it was something else.

“You heard me say it after (Game 1), we got a ran over a bunch when we were legal,” he said. “There were several shots to the face, which I don’t understand (why they) were not reviewed (by officials). There was an open-hand slap to the face. I would hope they (the officials) have enough guys to stop the game and look at that stuff.”

It's not unusual for an NBA coach to publicly criticize officials in a best-of-seven series. Their hope is that the officials hear them and that calls the coach thought were missed in the previous game are made in the next one.

Nurse also challenged his own team to be more physical. He said the Raptors needed to do a better job of setting screens and boxing out.

“To me, it’s the playoffs and it’s going to be physical,” Nurse said. “There’s ways within the rules of the game to play physical basketball. We’ve got to able to do those, and handle those and be on par and match their physicality. That part we can do. We might need some help with the other parts that are not within the confines of the game.”

Toronto also had more than just the 76ers physical play to worry about Monday.

Toronto entered Monday’s game without a key player.

Scottie Barnes, a 6-foot-8 rookie who presented offensive and defensive matchup problems for Philadelphia, was out with a left ankle sprain.

The injury happened when Embiid accidentally stepped on Barnes' foot in the fourth quarter. Barnes scored 15 points and led the Raptors in rebounds (10) and assists (eight) in Game 1. Nurse said it would take multiple players to replace Barnes, who plays every position from point guard to power forward.

“It might take three guys,” Nurse said. “(Barnes) plays the back-up point for us. I’ll probably have to use one of the point guards in those minutes. (His) rebounding, inside play, scoring is going to have to shift to some of the big guys.”

The 76ers played one of their best games of the season in Game 1. They sank 16 of 32 3-pointers, outrebounded Toronto 39-36, had 29 assists and their 43 baskets and committed just three turnovers.

Rivers said Philadelphia’s biggest task to match Toronto’s intensity.

“You have to stay on the same edge that you came into Game 1 with,” Rivers said. “When you lose Game 1, a sense of urgency is not that hard to preach in practice.”

Or in the pregame press conference.

