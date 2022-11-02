 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111

  • 0

PHILADELPHIA — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for the final three quarters of the game.

Tyrese Maxey scored 32 points for the 76ers, while James Harden had 24 and Tobias Harris added 16.

Embiid missed his third game of the season, sitting out with an illness the team said was not related to COVID-19. Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid has the flu and has not been around the team in recent days to avoid spreading it around the locker room. Embiid, who has averaged 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds in six games, missed Monday night's game in Washington for the same reason.

People are also reading…

Washington controlled the inside against Philadelphia's backups of P.J. Tucker and Paul Reed. The Wizards outscored the 76ers by a 69-38 margin in the paint and a 50-40 edge on the boards.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington played Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) for the fourth straight game. Wright has averaged 6.5 points in a reserve point guard role, shooting 41.7 percent from the floor.

76ers: G De'Anthony Melton missed the game with lower back soreness. ... The game time was bumped up to 6:05 p.m. to avoid conflict with Game 4 of the World Series, which was taking place across the street from Wells Fargo at Citizens Bank Park. The crowd was noticeably thinner than a normal Sixers game would draw.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Brooklyn on Friday.

76ers: Host New York on Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News