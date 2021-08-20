NBA schedule for 75th anniversary season has nods to history

The full schedule for the NBA’s 75th anniversary season was released Friday, highlighted in part by what will be a yearlong tribute to some of the key moments in league history.

Opening night is Oct. 19. It’s back to a normal schedule for the NBA, with all teams playing 82 games after a 72-game slate last season because the calendar was compressed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Toronto Raptors will play at home after relocating to Tampa, Florida, last season because of Canadian border restrictions.

The NBA has prioritized player rest over the past several seasons, a trend that continues this year. Teams on average will travel about 43,000 miles, which would be a record low for a 30-team, 82-game season. Single-game road trips are down to about seven per team, a considerable drop from about 10 per team two seasons ago.

Also back from last season: There will be instances of teams playing two games on one trip to a city against the same opponent, something many teams enjoyed. There also are multiple instances of Eastern Conference teams flying to Los Angeles and playing both the Lakers and the Clippers on that leg of a trip.

And for the fourth consecutive normal season, excluding last year’s slate, no team is being asked to play four games in the span of five days.