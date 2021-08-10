NBA Eastern Conference foes have helped themselves more than the Sixers this offseason

LAS VEGAS — Where do the Philadelphia 76ers stand in the Eastern Conference's pecking order?

The Sixers added center Andre Drummond at a bargain price in free agency to serve as Joel Embiid's backup. They also made a slight upgrade at backup power forward by signing Georges Niang. And they re-signed small forward Danny Green and reserve swingman Furkan Korkmaz.

However, those transactions were underwhelming in comparison to those of conference foes.

The Sixers' moves don't exactly inspire confidence that they'll remain one of the conference's elite teams. One could argue their lack of a significant move dropped them to no better than the bottom half of the top eight teams in the conference.

The Brooklyn Nets, with a healthy Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, are atop the pecking order. The Miami Heat are second, followed by the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, and then the Sixers.

On paper, the Sixers will be fighting the Knicks and Bulls for the sixth seed. And that would be a major drop-off for a Sixers squad that had the conference's best record last season.