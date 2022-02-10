Must win: After James Harden deal, it's in Daryl Morey we trust for me

I admit it.

I doubted Daryl Morey.

I thought the Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations was crazy when he said the Ben Simmons saga could play out beyond this season.

I questioned why he wasn’t more aggressive to trade Simmons earlier this season.

I thought Morey was nuts when he demanded a package of talented players in return for Simmons.

Turns out, Morey knew what he was doing all along.

On Thursday, a few hours before the NBA trade deadline, the 76ers traded Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond and couple of draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap, according to multiple media reports.

The deal is a steal.

It opens a window for the 76ers to contend for an NBA title for at least this season and next.

In Harden, the Sixers get one of the top scoring guards in NBA history.

At 32, Harden is not the player he was five or six years ago. But he’s still averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds this season.

The first day Harden puts on a 76ers uniform, he becomes the best guard to ever play for the franchise.

Harden is better than Allen Iverson, Hal Greer, Maurice Cheeks, Andrew Toney any other 76ers guard people care to name.

With Harden, the problem that caused the 76ers to be eliminated from the playoffs in 2019 and 2021 — the inability to score in the fourth quarter of playoff games — is a nonissue.

Some question Harden’s defense. He barely plays any. But the NBA under its current rules is an offensive league. Teams simply outscore each other. Harden gives Philadelphia the firepower it needs to win in the postseason.

And what did Philadelphia give up?

Seth Curry — a 31-year-old guard more suited to coming off the bench who has struggled at times since getting off to a hot start this season.

Andre Drummond — a backup center who averages 18 minutes and 6.1 points. Millsap will become Joel Embiid’s backup.

Best of all — and what really makes the deal a steal — is what the 76ers didn’t give up in the trade.

Philadelphia didn’t part with young players Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle.

I felt for sure when the season began that Morey would have to package Maxey or Thybulle with Simmons to bring back a superstar player.

The attention Harden will draw from opposing defenses should only make Maxey more effective. Harden’s ability to score allows the 76ers to have a player like Thybulle — a standout defender but limited offensively — on the roster.

Lastly, Morey needed to make a deal.

Simmons was never again going to play again for Philadelphia. Furthermore, Simmons and Embiid was never going to work. Simmons doesn’t have the skills — namely the ability to create shots for himself and teammates in the fourth quarter of playoff games — to complement Embiid.

One of them had to go, and it seems like even Simmons knew it had to be him.

Embiid is in the midst of a potential MVP season, averaging 29.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

He is Wilt Chamberlain in 1966-67. He is Moses Malone in 1982-83. The 76ers won NBA titles those season.

As a big man, Embiid’s time could be limited. The history of the NBA says with few exceptions big men have short-lived primes.

To not make the Philadelphia roster as good as it can be to give Embiid a shot at the title this season would have been basketball malpractice.

When the 76ers began their rebuilding process, some fans were fond of saying, “In Hinkie We Trust” after then-general manager Sam Hinkie.

I wasn’t a Hinkie fan. I thought he missed on several draft picks and scoffed at fans who pledged blind allegiance to him.

But Morey?

After Thursday, he’s a different story.

From now on, it’s “In Morey We Trust” for me.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.