Maxey leads 76ers past Grizzlies 122-119 in OT minus Embiid

Selected as a starter for his fifth straight All-Star Game last week, Embiid was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday. Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said the rest day was prearranged by the team's medical staff.

"They thought it was the right day," Rivers said.

After finishing second in MVP voting last season, Embiid has spoken publicly about the slight he has felt the last two seasons by individual award selectors knocking him down their list because of his absences — he played just 51 games in each of the last two seasons — and has made it a priority to be more reliable this season.

Monday marked Embiid's 12th missed game, nine of which he missed due to health and safety protocols. The big man missed a thriller in a game that was tight throughout the fourth quarter.

Morant raced down the floor, scored on a floater with 8.1 seconds left in regulation and was fouled by Drummond. Rivers challenged the call, but it was unsuccessful. Morant missed the free throw, though, keeping the game tied at 111, and Seth Curry's baseline jumper at the regulation buzzer rimmed out, sending the game to overtime. Rivers was assessed a technical for arguing that a foul should have been called.