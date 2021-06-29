Marc Zumoff, the voice of the Sixers, leaving NBC Sports Philadelphia

Longtime Philadelphia 76ers announcer Marc Zumoff is hanging up his headset after nearly 40 years.

The Philadelphia legend and Temple grad, know to most simply as "Zoo," called more than 2,100 Sixers games over the course of his career and has been the television voice of the team since 1994.

In a letter posted on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Zumoff explained his reasons for retiring:

"Foremost is my wife of nearly 38 years, Debbie. I can never repay her for all of the nights and weekends she spent alone, raising our sons and holding down her own, high-pressure career. Simply, she is my best friend, and we want to spend more time together.

If life is a basketball game, I'm into the fourth quarter! I'd like to play a musical instrument, learn to speak a foreign language, cook, travel, and by all means give back with my time and strength to the charitable causes that I hope will make for a better world."

Zumoff was a constant during the team's many ups and downs, including during the Sam Hinkie era, where he remained upbeat despite season after season of low ratings and fewer wins.