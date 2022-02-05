Luka Doncic's 44th triple-double rallies Mavs past 76ers 107-98

The delay took place with 6:03 left in the first quarter when one of the baskets came out of alignment. Before the arena maintenance crew went to work, 7-foot-4 Boban Marjanovic of Dallas unsuccessfully tried to yank it back in place. The entire hoop, backboard and stanchion had to be replaced.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia shot 56.4% during the first half. … Embiid's 12 free throw attempts (nine made) in the first half exceeded his average of 11.1 per game, but he shot only two in the second half. … Seth Curry returned to the 76ers' lineup after missing the previous game with back spasms.

Mavericks: It was the eighth triple-double this season for Doncic, who was named an All-Star reserve on Thursday after starting the previous All-Star games. His 15 assists matched a season high. … Brunson scored all 11 of his first-half points in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

76ers: At East-leading Chicago on Sunday. They're 2-0 against the Bulls this season.

Mavericks: Host Atlanta and Trae Young, whom they traded to acquire Doncic during the 2018 draft, on Sunday in the third game of a season-long six-game homestand.

