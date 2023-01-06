LaVine hits 11 3s, scores 41 points in Bulls' win over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 126-112 on Friday night to end the 76ers' home winning streak at 11.

LaVine made three 3-pointers in less than a minute and a half of play to give Chicago an 88-74 lead with 3:33 left in the third quarter. He was two short of his career high for 3-pointers.

Nikola Vucevic had a triple-double for the Bulls with 19 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Chicago shot 57.1% from the field and was 20 of 34 from 3-point range.

Vucevic took advantage of Philadelphia's undersized center tandem of PJ Tucker and Montrezl Harrell with Joel Embiid missing his second straight game because of soreness in his left foot.

Tyrese Maxey had 26 points and six assists for the 76ers, his best performance since returning to the lineup on Dec. 30. Maxey averaged 12.7 points and shot 37.5% from the field in his previous three games since returning from a fractured foot that sidelined him six weeks.

Tobias Harris added 22 points for the 76ers, and Harrell added 17. James Harden also had 17 points — on 4-of-17 shooting — and 11 assists

Chicago had a 28-11 run to finish the second quarter and erase a 13-point Philadelphia lead.

TIP-INS

76ers: Before the game, coach Doc Rivers said Embiid will be reevaluated before the team travels to Detroit for their game Sunday.

Bulls: Alex Caruso (ankle) and Javonte Green (knee) missed the game.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Detroit on Sunday.

Bulls: Host Utah on Saturday night.