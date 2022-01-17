Kuzma, Beal lead Wizards to 117-98 rout of 76ers

WASHINGTON — Joseph Blair was next in Washington's line of succession. With coach Wes Unseld Jr. and assistant Pat Delany in health and safety protocols, it would be his job to run the team.

Blair's players made that task a little easier.

"Some feelings, words don't do justice, and I think today was one for me," Blair said. "You get kind of consumed in the game at a certain point, and you no longer care where you're at. You're just doing what you need to do to get the team moving forward, whether it's when I'm standing up as the head coach or if I'm sitting on the bench as an assistant coach."

Kyle Kuzma had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Bradley Beal added 13 points in his return from a three-game absence to lift the Washington Wizards to a 117-98 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Unseld missed a second straight game after entering health and safety protocols. Delany, who coached the team Saturday, also entered the protocols, forcing Blair to take over for this game. Blair was a head coach in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2018-19. Then he was an NBA assistant for Philadelphia and Minnesota before joining Unseld's new staff in Washington this season.