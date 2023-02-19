SALT LAKE CITY — So much for the possibility of the 76ers signing Kevin Love in the buyout market.

The 34-year-old power forward plans to sign with the Miami Heat after clearing waivers, according to ESPN. The Heat were considered the front-runners to sign him.The five-time All-Star spoke to the Sixers before making a decision.

The Cleveland Cavaliers completed the buyout of Love's contract on Saturday. The final year of his deal is a guaranteed $28.98 million.

The Sixers (38-19) signed center Dewayne Dedmon on Tuesday in an attempt to shore up their frontcourt depth behind six-time All-Star center Joel Embiid. Love would have been another solid addition. A great rebounder, he could have helped a Sixers squad that ranks 28th in the league with 40.5 rebounds per game. Love has averaged 10.5 rebounds in 853 career games.

Love also would have also given the Sixers an added shooter off the bench. However, he has struggled with his shooting this season. Love is averaging a career-low 8.5 points while shooting 38.9% from the field, including 35.4% on three-pointers.