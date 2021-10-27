Kemba Walker scores 19, Knicks romp to end 15-game skid vs. 76ers

"Clearly, they're a better offensive team because they have more shot makers. They have more playmakers," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. "That's one thing about Kemba and Fournier. They're not just scorers. They're playmakers, and the more playmakers you can add to a team, the better. We didn't have any playmakers tonight."

The Sixers led 26-23 after one before the Knicks sped into the lead behind some energetic plays from their second unit to open a 47-36 lead.

Embiid then hit a pair of free throws before Walker, scoreless at that point, made a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 6 seconds remaining, to get himself started and start the Knicks on a 15-4 run to end the half. He had another 3 and two more baskets before the Knicks took a 62-42 lead to the break.

"It was fun. Hopefully I can — we can have — more moments like that," Walker said. "It was just such a great team win. Everybody contributed in many different ways, and that's how New York basketball is."

Walker hadn't scored more than 11 points in any game and had sat down the stretch of the Knicks' two close ones while Derrick Rose played. He scored nine more in the third on three 3-pointers and the Knicks led by as much as 27.

TIP-INS