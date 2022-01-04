Joel Embiid's 3rd career triple-double powers 76ers past Rockets 133-113

Furkan Korkmaz had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Joe scored 18 points for the Sixers.

Garrison Mathews led the Rockets with 23 points.

The Rockets played without guard Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Christian Wood after they were each suspended one game for bad behavior. Porter and Wood both had meltdowns in a loss Saturday to Denver. Rockets coach Stephen Silas said it was "best for our culture" to sit the duo for a game.

"It should be a bump in the road, and we continue on," Silas said. "If you really love somebody, you don't take an instance and say that's it or make it to where it's more than it is. You love them. And when stuff like this happens, you love them even more."

Embiid played the entire first quarter and carried the Sixers to a 34-30 lead. Korkmaz, making only his eighth start, stepped in as the able sidekick and hit three 3-pointers. Korkmaz subbed for Tyrese Maxey who, along with Matisse Thybulle, entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

That left the Sixers without two key contributors.

"There seems to be a perception because you have Joel Embiid, you're not missing guys," Burke said.