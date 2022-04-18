Joel Embiid sparks Sixers as they clobber Raptors again for 2-0 series lead

PHILADELPHIA — What just a few days ago kept 76ers fans tossing and turning now seems so easy.

At least for the moment.

Joel Embiid scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series against the Toronto Raptors with a 112-97 victory Monday night.

Before the series began, many fans and media thought fifth-seeded Toronto with its youth, size and athleticism would cause problems for the fourth-seeded Sixers. But Philadelphia now appears to be in a commanding position. The Sixers have taken 2-0 leads in 19 playoff series. They have won 18 of them with the lone series loss coming in the 1977 NBA Final to the Portland Trailblazers.

The numbers tell the story of Philadelphia’s domination.

Tyrese Maxey, who scored 38 in Game 1, made 8 of 11 shots and finished 23 points Monday. James Harden had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Tobias Harris made all three of his shots from beyond the arc and scored 20. Danny Green scored 11 and stunned his teammates with a rare dunk that helped stop a mini-Toronto rally in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia made 46.7% of its 3-point shots (14 for 30) and had 20 assists in their 36 field goals. Philadelphia is 30 for 62 (48.3 %) from beyond the arc in the first two games. Many of those made 3-pointers have been wide open shots because of Philadelphia's unselfish ball movement.

"Toronto makes you move the ball," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. "They’re an excellent defensive team. They’re gonna run around and trap. They’re gonna try and muck the game up. And if you’re not willing to move the ball and play with each other, they’re going to be effective. But, if you’re willing to do that, then you’re going to get good shots. And, we can’t worry about who it is. We just have to spray the ball out."

Before Monday’s game, Raptors coach Nick Nurse complained about the officiating in game 1 and said he wanted Toronto to be more physical.

Rivers said Philadelphia had to meet Toronto’s sense of urgency in game 2.

Both things happened

Toronto jumped to an 11-2 lead.

Embiid and Toronto forward OG Anunoby had to be separated less than two minutes into the game.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet sank 4 of 6 3-point attempts in the first quarter.

Philadelphia withstood that initial rush and methodically took control.

"They got out to a great start, and we didn't react to it," Rivers said. "We just kept playing. Clearly, they made a concerted effort. They wanted to muck the game up a little bit. I told our guys just to play through it."

Embiid scored 19 in the first quarter, the most he's ever scored in a playoff quarter. Harden brought the the crowd to its feet in the opening quarter when he drove the lane in transition and threw a blind bounce pass to a trailing Embiid, who drove for a layup.

"He's the most dominant player in this league physically," Rivers said of Embiid. "I thought the first three minutes they spent time trying to hit him, deliver blows to him. I was like, 'No, Jo. You be the dominant guy.' "

After not scoring in the first quarter, Maxey made 4 of 5 shots in the second quarter. The Sixers built a 10-point advantage with Embiid on the bench in the second quarter and led by 15 at halftime. Toronto never seriously challenged in the second half. A big reason why was the Raptors made just 6 of 23 3-pointers after the first quarter.

"I like the way we started, we didn’t really sustain it there," VanVleet said. "I thought that we ran out of gas a little bit in some areas, but we brought a lot more fight and intensity tonight and that’s something we can build on going forward."

Toronto will host Game 3 at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Adding to Toronto's troubles are injuries. Rookie standout forward Scottie Barnes missed Monday’s game with a left ankle sprain. Guard Gary Trent Jr. started the game but left in the second quarter with no points and four fouls because of an illness.

The Sixers will still have their challenges in Toronto.

Philadelphia will be without reserve forward and defensive wiz Matisse Thybulle because he is not fully vaccinated, as Canadian law requires.

The cliché is a seven-game series does not really start until a team fails to defend its home court.

"We came in the first game and executed," Harris said. "Tonight we executed. Overall, we're really sticking to the game plan. Coaches have out a great game plan in front of us to allow us to be successful. But we know game by game it's going to be different adjustments."

