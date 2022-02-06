Joel Embiid scores 40 points, 76ers hold off DeRozan, Bulls

The Sixers looked as if they were ready to put this one away, leading 98-81 early in the fourth quarter after a 13-0 run that started in the third. The Bulls answered with 13 straight, pulling within four on DeRozan's 19-footer, and it remained tight until the closing minutes.

Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu made a 3 to make it 112-106 with just over three minutes remaining. Seth Curry answered with a floater and Harris drove for a layup to bump Philadelphia's lead to 10 with two minutes remaining.

TIP-INS

76ers: G Matisse Thybulle (sore right shoulder) missed the game. ... G Furkan Korkmaz scored nine after missing the previous three games because of a sore left knee.

Bulls: Coach Billy Donovan said he's not sure if LaVine will play Monday, when the Bulls host Phoenix. ... Donovan also said there's "a very strong possibility" F Patrick Williams returns during the regular season. The second-year pro had surgery after tearing ligaments in his left wrist against the New York Knicks on Oct. 28 and was expected to miss four to six months. "I feel pretty good about the way he's progressing," Donovan said.

UP NEXT