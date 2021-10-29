Joel Embiid leaves slump behind with best game of the season but says he and 76ers still need to improve

PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid looked like himself Thursday night.
That should provide comfort for 76ers fans, who had to be concerned with what they saw from the 7-foot center in the team’s first four games.
Embiid scored 30 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to propel the 76ers to a 110-102 win over the Detroit Pistons.
Embiid had struggled in his first four games. He injured his right knee early in the season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. Embiid took just seven shots in a 112-99 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday.
“Me personally, I haven’t been able to get easy baskets,” Embiid said. “We need to find a way for all of us, whether it’s transition or getting stops, so we can all get easy baskets.”
Some might say the reason the Sixers can’t get easy baskets is because Ben Simmons currently isn’t there to push the ball in transition.
Nevertheless, Embiid looked for his shot much more against the Pistons, finishing 8 of 19 from the field. In the first quarter, he faked a shot on the perimeter and drove the lane for a one-handed dunk – just his second slam of the season. He followed that basket with baseline jumper over a Pistons double-team. Embiid’s step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key with 13.9 seconds left in the game clinched the win.
"He's a hell of a player," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. "I thought he imposed his will on several parts (of the game)."
Embiid entered the media room after the game with a large bandage around his right knee.
“There are no excuses,” he said. “I’m fine. I can’t complain. I am doing what I love and every single day I wake up and that’s what I want to do and that’s what I want to keep focusing on.”
Whether it was the injury or some other reason, Embiid deferred to his teammates more than usual before Thursday. He did make some accurate passes out of double teams to find open teammates on the perimeter. But the 76ers aren’t paying Embiid more than $31 million this season for his assists. They need to him to shoot and score.
Embiid said part of the reason he was focusing on playmaking was to help second-year player Tyrese Maxey adjust to the starting point guard role.
“I thought (Thursday) at times I was aggressive,” Embiid said, “and at times I was being a playmaker. I think it’s all about picking my spots.”
Embiid, however, didn’t appear impressed by either his or the Sixers' performance. Philadelphia saw the winless Pistons cut Philadelphia’s fourth-quarter lead from 22 points to five points with 1 minute, 6 seconds left.
“We need to get way better,” Embiid said. “No disrespect to Detroit, but they haven’t won a game, so we can’t be happy about our performance. We just played New York. It was a different energy level, they were tougher than us, more physical, they got what they wanted."
Philadelphia (3-2) faces another early-season test when it hosts the Atlanta Hawks (2-2) 7 p.m. Saturday night. The Hawks eliminated the Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.
In training camp, Embiid and the Sixers watched a video of the fourth quarter of the Game 7 loss to the Hawks.
Embiid said what he took from the video was that the Sixers didn’t execute offensively. It's an issue the team is still struggling with, according to Embiid.
“The execution is nowhere close to where we have to be,” he said. “For me, I have to be that anchor, especially when it comes to closing games, which I will be. Last year in the regular season and part of the playoffs, in those clutch situations I always came (through). As the year goes, I think we will be better.”
Embiid is confident but for that to happen, he needs to play like the MVP candidate he was last season.
As for developing a playmaker, that's not his problem.
Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey need to figure that one out.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.