Joel Embiid leaves slump behind with best game of the season but says he and 76ers still need to improve

“We need to get way better,” Embiid said. “No disrespect to Detroit, but they haven’t won a game, so we can’t be happy about our performance. We just played New York. It was a different energy level, they were tougher than us, more physical, they got what they wanted."

Philadelphia (3-2) faces another early-season test when it hosts the Atlanta Hawks (2-2) 7 p.m. Saturday night. The Hawks eliminated the Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.

In training camp, Embiid and the Sixers watched a video of the fourth quarter of the Game 7 loss to the Hawks.

Embiid said what he took from the video was that the Sixers didn’t execute offensively. It's an issue the team is still struggling with, according to Embiid.

“The execution is nowhere close to where we have to be,” he said. “For me, I have to be that anchor, especially when it comes to closing games, which I will be. Last year in the regular season and part of the playoffs, in those clutch situations I always came (through). As the year goes, I think we will be better.”

Embiid is confident but for that to happen, he needs to play like the MVP candidate he was last season.

As for developing a playmaker, that's not his problem.

Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey need to figure that one out.

