Joel Embiid hurt; Ben Simmons hacked; Sixers drop Game 4

“Analytically, if you split all those free throws,” the coach said, “offensively, you’ll take a point a possession. I’d love if he made them both, but I didn’t think it changed the game for us.”

Simmons was limited to 25 minutes because of foul trouble and finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Rivers said he never thought of pulling Simmons from the game when the Wizards began to foul him.

“I didn’t think he was scared of the moment. He just didn’t make them,” Rivers said. “With Ben, we’re gonna keep him on the floor. Unless you guys want us to bench him the whole game. If anybody wants us to do that, just let me know, and then I’ll know you don’t know basketball.”

Rivers was asked a few more questions about Simmons before the coach dismissed any further inquiries with an emphatic statement of support for Simmons. One of the questions was whether Simmons should score more when Embiid is out.