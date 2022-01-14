Joel Embiid has 25 points and 13 rebounds, 76ers beat Celtics

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 25 points and 13 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers used a dominating start to roll to a 111-99 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Embiid finished five points shy of setting a franchise record with 30 or more points in nine straight games. He remains tied with Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain for the club mark with eight in a row.

"I was aware of it but was really not chasing it," Embiid said. "Those are legends. I'm surprised Wilt didn't actually do it more than eight times. My main focus coming into tonight was getting the win. We got the win, and that's what I'm happy about."

Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points, and Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each added 17 to help the 76ers win for the eighth time in nine games.

The game turned on Philadelphia's 28-2 first-quarter run.

"Good energy, good defense, sharing the ball. We got stops and got them to take a bunch of tough shots," Curry said. "That was a good start for us."

Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and Jayson Tatum 20 for Boston. The Celtics had won three in a row.