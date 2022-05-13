James Harden says he'll be back; Doc Rivers says he did a terrific job; 76ers begin to unpack another playoff loss

PHILADELPHIA — Moments after the final buzzer sounded Thursday night the questions began for the 76ers.

Will James Harden pick up his player option worth $47 million?

Will the Sixers offer him a long-term deal worth $270 million?

Will Joel Embiid ever make it through a playoff run in one piece?

Will Doc Rivers return as coach? This question was at least answered Friday, as 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey confirmed Rivers' return.

The Miami Heat forced the Sixers to confront their future when they eliminated Philadelphia 4 games to 2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 99-90 Game 6 win at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia has made five straight playoff appearances and five straight years it has failed to advance past the conference semifinals.

"I just didn’t like how we played," Rivers said. "I didn’t like how we played last game (a 35-point Game 5 loss to the Heat). I didn’t like how we played tonight. I know what they have. I get that. You can visually see that athletically, and they’re big. I just thought we had more. I really did.”

After the game, the 76ers began to provide some answers on why the season again ended in disappointment.

Harden was topic No. 1. On a night where Philadelphia desperately needed him to score, he finished with 11 points and did not score in the second half when he was 0 for 2 from the field.

“We ran our offense,” Harden said. “The ball moved. It just didn’t get back to me.”

Harden indicated he will pick up his player option and return to the 76ers next season. He also said he was open to signing a contract extension for less than maximum money.

"Whatever it takes to help this team continue to grow,” Harden said, “and put us up there with the best of the them.”

Harden struggled for the most part since Philadelphia acquired him in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in February. Embiid said the 32-year-old Harden is more of a playmaker now and not the same player he was in Houston where he won the MVP in 2018. Harden indicated that injuries have worn him down.

“Honestly, it’s been a long two years for me," he said. "I’m finally starting to kind of feel OK again. It’ll be a great summer for me to get my body right and be ready to go for next year. These last two years have been a whirlwind, though.”

As for Rivers, he expressed confidence in his job security after Thursday's loss and before Morey announced his return.

"I don’t worry about my job," he said. "I think I do a terrific job, and if you don’t then you should write it. I work my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And, again this year, the same thing."

Embiid said he has confidence in Rivers and Morey.

"Since Daryl has gotten here, he's done a good job in terms of team building," Embiid said. "I believe we have the right people but at some point you have to stop looking at coaching or front office. You have to look at the players. Maybe they're just not good enough."

Embiid finished with 20 points in slightly more than 44 minutes Thursday. He was hampered throughout the playoffs by a torn thumb ligament that will require surgery, and he missed the first two games of the Heat series — both Miami wins — with a concussion and a broken orbital bone. It seems every year when the playoffs arrive, Embiid just isn't healthy.

“It’s life,” he said. “It sucks to get this level and not be able to be yourself. But, I have no regrets.”

The Sixers experienced adversity early Thursday. Small forward Danny Green went down with 8 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first quarter when a falling Embiid collided with his left knee. The injury looked gruesome, and Green had to be carried to the locker room and did not return. Green’s 3-point shooting was instrumental in the two Sixers wins this series.

The game turned in the third quarter when the 76ers scored just four points in the first 7:45 of the second half, a stretch that allowed Miami to build a 16-point lead.

What might be most troubling is the Heat played physically tougher than the 76ers in games 5 and 6. On Thursday, Miami seemed to get to every loose ball, grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and had 62 points in the paint. In contrast, Philadelphia grabbed just six offensive rebounds and had 48 points in the paint.

Nowhere was Miami's toughness better illustrated than the start of the fourth quarter.

Heat center Bam Adebayo grabbed an offensive rebound and scored.

As the Sixers dribbled up court, Victor Oladipo bullied his way through a Sixer, stole the ball and scored. After another Miami steal, Adebayo made a layup off a pass from Tyler Hero. The Miami lead was at 12, and the fans booed as Philadelphia called timeout.

This was the second straight year that Philadelphia has been eliminated on its home court. With a little more than six minutes left, most of the fans headed to the exits.

One Sixer who was grounded in the reality of what happened was Tobias Harris.

“Truthfully, it was just a lack of effort on our part,” he said. “We turned the ball over. We didn’t get the type of looks or shots we would’ve wanted. The flow all throughout the second half, the looks that we were getting just weren’t what we needed to win a playoff game. When I say lack of effort, they beat us on the glass, beat us on 50-50 basketballs, hustle plays, all around. That’s not how we wanted to lose a game, for sure.”

A common postgame refrain from the Sixers was that they had to get better. No one was arguing.

Philadelphia is a perennial playoff team but not a championship contender. They have one of the league's best in Embiid, a rising standout in guard Tyrese Maxey, a seemingly fading star in Harden, and a solid above-average professional in Harris.

They don't have a pugnacious guard, such as Marcus Smart of Boston or Jrue Holiday of Milwaukee. They did not have a wing player capable of guarding Miami's Jimmy Butler, who dominated the series and scored 32 on Thursday. Butler shouted, "Tobias Harris over me?" as he entered the Heat locker room after the game, a reference to Philadelphia keeping Harris and letting Butler go after the 2019 season.

“We absolutely have to get better,” Rivers said. “We have to do things to make our team better, there’s no doubt about that. We saw that coming in. We looked at the two teams, and we said, 'Listen, we need people.' But, we tried to do it what we had, and that’s all you can do."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.