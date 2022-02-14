 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NBA

James Harden practices for first time with Sixers, but will not play until after All-Star break

76ers Harden Basketball

Fans look over the jerseys of newly acquired James Harden before the 76ers' game against the Thunder on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Harden will not play for the team until after the All-Star break. 

 Chris Szagola, Associated Press

James Harden is here, but he and the Philadelphia 76ers will wait a little longer for his much-anticipated on-court debut.

Harden, the 10-time All-Star and former MVP who was acquired as part of last week's blockbuster trade that also sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets, practiced with his new team for the first time Monday afternoon in Camden.

But the team said Harden will be out through the All-Star break, including Sunday's All-Star Game in Cleveland, while continuing to nurse a hamstring injury that kept him out of his final six games with the Nets before the trade.

Harden did some off-the-dribble and spot-up shooting alongside Sixers second-year guard Tyrese Maxey during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Veteran big man Paul Millsap, whom the Sixers also acquired in the trade, was also at Monday's practice.

The Sixers have two more games before the All-Star break, at home against Boston on Tuesday and at the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Their first two games after the break are on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks, before a home game against the Knicks on March 2.

