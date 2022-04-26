James Harden and 76ers take another step toward a potential historic playoff collapse

PHILADELPHIA – James Harden found himself alone on the perimeter for a wide-open 3-pointer Monday night.

The Wells Fargo Center crowd rose ready to roar when the shot splashed through the net.

Instead, it missed.

Badly.

The fans let out a guttural groan. It was the sound of people who couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

The Raptors beat the 76ers 103-88 in Game 5 of this Eastern Conference first round series. Philadelphia, which once led 3-0, is now up 3-2. Game 6 is 7 p.m. Thursday in Toronto. Game 7, if necessary, is Saturday.

“They were the tougher team all night,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “They were more physical. They attacked us. We didn’t attack back.”

No NBA team has ever blown a 3-0 series lead. But the 76ers are already vexed by their own playoff ghosts.

They blew 18 and 26-point leads in playoff losses to the Atlanta Hawks last season.

Rivers has blown three 3-1 series leads in his coaching career.

Harden has his own long history of underwhelming performances in big playoff games and Monday will be added to the list.

Harden has had several perplexing performances since the 76ers acquired him in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

None of them were worse than Monday night.

He in no way resembles the player who won the MVP with the Houston Rockets in 2018. Harden was 4 for 11 from the floor with five turnovers. He is 25 for 67 (37.3%) in the series.

“We have to get James going downhill into more actions that he likes,” Rivers said.

When Harden first arrived, this was the type of games fans envisioned him dominating, especially in the fourth quarter. 76ers center Joel Embiid said Harden needs to be more aggressive.

“I’ve been saying all season since he got here that he just needs to be aggressive, he needs to be himself,” Embiid said. “That’s not really my job. That’s probably on coach to talk to him and tell him to take more shots, especially if they’re going to guard me they way they are guarding.”

Embiid's quote could be read as an indictment of Rivers, which is not what you want after two straight playoff defeats.

Let the panic begin.

“Honestly, we have to stay together,” 76ers forward Tobias Harris said. “This was a tough loss for us. It was a game that we wanted. We didn’t put enough effort in. We have to stay together and figure out how we can gather that type of energy to be at our best.”

The Sixers overall made just 38.3% (31 of 81) of their shots Monday. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey, who averaged 30.5 points, in Games 1 and 2 was held to 12 points on 5 of 14 shooting Monday.

“We stayed out on the perimeter and tried to take shots,” Rivers said. “We have to get back to the paint. We’re taking one dribble shots instead of getting downhill.”

Embiid played with a torn ligament in his right thumb and still scored 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds.

But he was ineffective on defense.

Toronto big men OG Anunoby (16 points), Precious Achiuwa (10 points, seven rebounds), Pascal Siakam (23 points and 10 rebounds) and Scottie Barnes (12 points, eight rebounds an four assists) took Embiid out to the perimeter and easily drove past him.

“They got everything they wanted,” Rivers said. “Not only did they get it, they used 23 seconds every possession. They turned the game into a slow-pace slugfest. They scored from every single guy looking our guys in the face. We’re going to have to do something better to help our guys defend better.”

The Sixers somehow need to return to the form that saw them win the first three games. Philadelphia does not want to make the wrong kind of history.

“I know there’s a gear that we have that we haven’t used the last couple games,” River said. “Going there (to Toronto), there’s going to be a lively atmosphere. I think that will be great for us in a crazy way. I think we’ll be ready for that.”

