Hawks' Trae Young has Sixers' attention heading into their Game 1 on Sunday

Late in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks took a few dribbles over halfcourt and sank a 30-foot 3-pointer at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Young then walked to center court, took a bow and waved goodbye to the crowd. The shot was the big finale in Atlanta’s series-clinching win over the Knicks.
“I know where we are,” Young told reporters after the game. “I know it’s a bunch of shows around this city. And I know what they do when the show is over.”
Young and his teammates are now taking that show on the road.
The first stop is Philadelphia.
The top-seeded 76ers will host the fifth-seeded Hawks in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal at 1 p.m. Sunday at Wells Fargo Center.
The Sixers likely will be without star center Joel Embiid, who missed Game 5 of Philadelphia’s first-round series against the Washington Wizards with small lateral tear in the meniscus of his right knee. Embiid was injured when he drove to the basket and fell during the first quarter of Game 4. The team has listed him as day-to-day.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers has said he doesn’t know when Embiid will return, and that update didn’t change Saturday.
Rivers said Embiid did not participate in any “live” drills at Saturday’s practice.
“He did what he can do,” the coach said.
The Hawks will present a problem for the Sixers, whether Embiid plays or not.
Atlanta is 31-12 since they named Nate MacMillan their interim coach March 1.
Young emerged as a star against the Knicks. The 6-foot-1, third-year guard averaged 29.2 points and 9.8 assists in the five-game series.
“What makes him a great passer is that he’s a great scorer.,” Rivers said. “He knows that there’s so much attention to him offensively. You try to take the ball out of his hands. You try to trap him. The fact that he’s still findings guys wide open is just amazing.”
So, how do the Sixers slow Young down?
One solution is Philadelphia’s size. The Sixers could guard Young with the 6-10 Ben Simmons, the 6-6 Danny Green, the 6-5 Matisse Thybull or a combination of all three.
“You want to take away Trae’s 3s, his penetration,” Green said. “Obviously, he makes plays at the rim, his floaters, but you can’t take away all three of them. He’s obviously very good at it. He’s very crafty for a reason.”
Philadelphia must also make Young work on defense, where he will probably be matched against Philadelphia guard Seth Curry, who scored a playoff career-high 30 in the Sixers’ Game 5 win over the Wizards.
Expect the Sixers to also use ball screens to try to force Young to switch and cover bigger offensive players, such as Simmons or the 6-8 Tobias Harris.
The Hawks are more than Young, however. Clint Capela averaged two blocks per game during the regular season. Forward John Collins averaged 17.6 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic shot 43% from 3-point range.
These teams played three times this season with the Sixers winning twice, 127-83 on April 28 and 126-104 on April 30. The Hawks were not at full strength for either game.
“We’ve seen what they’re going to do for the most part,” Rivers said. “They’ve seen what we’ve going to do. I’m sure both of us will make small adjustments. But you don’t want to ever get caught in trying to recreate the wheel during the playoffs. It usually doesn’t go well.”
