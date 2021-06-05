Hawks' Trae Young has Sixers' attention heading into their Game 1 on Sunday

“He did what he can do,” the coach said.

The Hawks will present a problem for the Sixers, whether Embiid plays or not.

Atlanta is 31-12 since they named Nate MacMillan their interim coach March 1.

Young emerged as a star against the Knicks. The 6-foot-1, third-year guard averaged 29.2 points and 9.8 assists in the five-game series.

“What makes him a great passer is that he’s a great scorer.,” Rivers said. “He knows that there’s so much attention to him offensively. You try to take the ball out of his hands. You try to trap him. The fact that he’s still findings guys wide open is just amazing.”

So, how do the Sixers slow Young down?

One solution is Philadelphia’s size. The Sixers could guard Young with the 6-10 Ben Simmons, the 6-6 Danny Green, the 6-5 Matisse Thybull or a combination of all three.

“You want to take away Trae’s 3s, his penetration,” Green said. “Obviously, he makes plays at the rim, his floaters, but you can’t take away all three of them. He’s obviously very good at it. He’s very crafty for a reason.”