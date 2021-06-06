Hawks dominate most of Game 1, then hold off Sixers' fourth-quarter charge to win 128-124

“Playing on a torn meniscus is not easy,” Embiid said. “All I can do is keep managing it, do my best, get as much treatment as I can, try to manage it so it doesn’t swell too much. Obviously, the pain is going to be there. My goal is to win a championship, and I’m going to put my body on the line to make sure that happens.”

Despite Embiid’s impact, the Hawks seemed headed for an easy win.

Philadelphia deployed Danny Green to cover Young. It did not work. Young penetrated the defense to create shots for himself and teammates, and those shots for teammates were wide-open 3-pointers or dunks.

Young scored 25 in the first half on 8-of-13 shooting. Meanwhile, Green not only didn’t score in the first two quarters, he didn’t take a shot.

“Danny has been pretty good on small guards all year,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “But Trae’s not just a small guard. He’s a terrific guard.”

Sixers defensive standout Matisse Thybulle guarded Young at times in the second half and had more success. Philadelphia also used its length and double-teamed Young on pick-and-rolls in the third and fourth quarters to force him to give the ball up. Young was 3 of 10 from the floor in the second half.