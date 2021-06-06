Hawks dominate most of Game 1, then hold off Sixers' fourth-quarter charge to win 128-124

PHILADELPHIA — Trae Young didn’t appear to care that Joel Embiid played Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday afternoon.
He didn’t seem too concerned that before the game WWE superstar Triple H gyrated around the court and rang the replica Liberty Bell with a sledgehammer to roars from the crowd.
Young dropped a hammer of his own on the 76ers, and then he and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks hung on to survive a nearly miraculous Philadelphia comeback.
The point guard scored 35 points and had 10 assists as the Hawks won 128-124 before 18,624 fans at Wells Fargo Center.
“He was able to distribute the ball and score at the same time,” Sixers forward Tobias Harris said. “I thought we showed different looks to him, but overall, he pretty much had his way with us.”
The Sixers, who trailed by as many as 25 in the second half and 19 in the fourth quarter, cut the lead to two with 10 seconds left but could get no closer.
“We waited too long,” guard Ben Simmons said. “They hit us in the mouth, and we didn’t hit back.”
Much of the pre-game drama centered around Embiid and whether he would sit out with a small tear in the meniscus of his right knee, an injury that happened in Game 4 of Philadelphia’s first- round win over the Washington Wizards. Word came out about 30 minutes before tipoff that the center would play. Embiid starred with 39 points and nine rebounds.
“Playing on a torn meniscus is not easy,” Embiid said. “All I can do is keep managing it, do my best, get as much treatment as I can, try to manage it so it doesn’t swell too much. Obviously, the pain is going to be there. My goal is to win a championship, and I’m going to put my body on the line to make sure that happens.”
Despite Embiid’s impact, the Hawks seemed headed for an easy win.
Philadelphia deployed Danny Green to cover Young. It did not work. Young penetrated the defense to create shots for himself and teammates, and those shots for teammates were wide-open 3-pointers or dunks.
Young scored 25 in the first half on 8-of-13 shooting. Meanwhile, Green not only didn’t score in the first two quarters, he didn’t take a shot.
“Danny has been pretty good on small guards all year,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “But Trae’s not just a small guard. He’s a terrific guard.”
Sixers defensive standout Matisse Thybulle guarded Young at times in the second half and had more success. Philadelphia also used its length and double-teamed Young on pick-and-rolls in the third and fourth quarters to force him to give the ball up. Young was 3 of 10 from the floor in the second half.
Another strategy second guess for the Sixers was the all-bench unit Rivers used in the first half. Philadelphia reserves were a combined minus-71 in the first half, which mean the Hawks outscored the Sixers by 71 points when those players were on the floor.
“Tonight, (the bench) didn’t work,” Rivers said, “but then neither did the first group.”
Rivers blamed sloppy ball handling — nine turnovers in the first quarter — for the early deficit.
“You can’t have nine turnovers and expect to be up,” Rivers said. “I thought that hurt us as much as our coverage on Trae.”
Game 2 is 7 p.m. Tuesday. Rivers was hired to make the moves necessary to get the 76ers past this round. Philadelphia probably can’t rely for an entire game the aggressive double-teams it used to slow Young in Sunday’s second half.
The Sixers can feel optimistic because in many ways everything that could have gone wrong for them Sunday did, and they still almost won.
On the other hand, Philadelphia shot 54.9% from the floor and still lost.
What cannot be debated was Game 1 was a missed opportunity for Philadelphia.
“We had on our court, Game 1 of the second round,” Harris said. “It’s disappointing, but we put ourselves in that position, and he we are. We have to get our minds right, go back to the drawing board, adjust on some things and comeback for Game 2 and be ready.”
