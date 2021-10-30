Harris, Embiid help lead 76ers to rout of Hawks

SIMMONS UPDATE

76ers coach Doc Rivers said there is no time frame for Simmons to return to on-court team activities. Simmons is out for "personal reasons" after holding out for a trade and being suspended for conduct detrimental to the team prior to the Sixers opener Oct. 20.

"I stay out of it," Rivers said. "I really do. My job is to coach the guys who are here and to believe that the guys that are here will play for us some day. That's all I have to believe as a coach. I try not to get involved as a coach in the clutter."

Rivers said he has been in contact with Simmons' agent, Rich Paul from Klutch Sports, on a frequent basis. However, Rivers described those conversation as more personal in nature than anything connected to Simmons.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Young, who has been vocal in his opposition to the NBA's crackdown on defensive fouls initiated by the offensive player, received a technical foul in the first quarter after his reaction to being whistled for a three-shot foul against Philadelphia guard Seth Curry. Young was fined $15,000 on Friday for making contact with referee Ben Taylor during Atlanta's loss to Washington on Thursday night.