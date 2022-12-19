 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who are sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Harris, Embiid carry 76ers past Raptors 104-101 in overtime

  • 0
Raptors 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) goes up for a shot against Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4), Chris Boucher (25) and O.G. Anunoby (3) during overtime in an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris hit a 3-pointer in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead to stay, and Joel Embiid had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the 76ers extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 104-101 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Harris put the Sixers ahead with 2:12 left in OT and finished with 21 points, making five of his seven 3-point attempts. Harris had another 3-pointer called off in overtime after a play went to review. A moving screen by PJ Tucker erased the basket.

James Harden added 14 points for Philadelphia, which has won the first five games of a seven-game homestand, the Sixers' longest of the season. The 76ers close out the stretch against the Pistons on Wednesday and Clippers on Friday.

The 76ers won despite a stellar performance from Toronto All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, whose 38-point performance was the highest point total allowed by 76ers this season. Siakam added 15 rebounds, six assists and strong defense down the stretch in a losing effort.

People are also reading…

The Raptors used a 19-1 run, which stretched from late in the third quarter and into the start of the fourth, to erase Philadelphia's lead, which reached as many as 14 points early in the third. Siakam fueled Toronto's comeback, scoring 10 of Toronto's 19 points during the run.

It is the sixth consecutive loss for the struggling Raptors, who fell to 13-18. Toronto shot just 42% from the field and 11 for 40 from 3-point range. After Siakam's 38 points, no Toronto player scored more than 13. Fred VanVleet shot just 3 for 15 from the field, and 2 for 11 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia was playing without Furkan Korkmaz, who missed his second straight game with a non-COVID related illness, and without Tyrese Maxey, who is rehabilitating a fracture in his left foot that has caused him to miss the last 14 games.

Raptors: Toronto was without Precious Achiuwa, who has not played since Nov. 9th after tearing a ligament in his right ankle. The Raptors were also without Gary Trent Jr., who missed his third straight game because of a sore left quad. ... Toronto's losing streak was just the third losing streak of five or more games during Nick Nurse's five seasons with the Raptors. Both of the previous losing streaks came during the 2020-21 season, which saw the Raptors finish with a 27-45 record.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host the Pistons on Wednesday.

Raptors: Will play the Knicks in New York on Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones on today's SI feed

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News