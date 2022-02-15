Harden sees 'opportunity of lifetime' with 76ers

Fourteen months ago, James Harden saw a different future for himself.

“It wasn’t planned like this,” the NBA star said Tuesday. “Fourteen months ago, I didn’t see myself with three different teams. But we’re all here today, and I’m happy. That’s in the past. I’m excited. I’m healthy, and it’s an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Where Harden ended up is with the Philadelphia 76ers. The opportunity of a lifetime is to team with Joel Embiid to help the team win its first NBA title since 1983.

Philadelphia formally welcomed Harden during an introductory news conference at the team’s Camden training facility Tuesday. Philadelphia traded Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Harden and Paul Millsap on Thursday.

Philadelphia President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and Harden are linked. The duo first began to chase an NBA title together in 2012 with the Houston Rockets. Morey ran the Rockets from 2007 to 2020. Harden made his reputation as one of the NBA’s top players in Houston from 2012 to 2020.

Morey used the phrase “unfinished business” during Tuesday’s news conference.

Harden is a seven-time All-NBA player and was the league MVP for the 2017-18 season. In 44 games for Brooklyn this season, he averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and eight rebounds in what many NBA observers said was a down year for him.

Morey has long built teams around the primary concept that stars win in the NBA. Philadelphia (34-22) began Tuesday in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games back of the top-seeded Miami Heat. With Harden and Embiid, it’s the NBA Finals or bust for the 76ers

“The way this league works, you have to get players of a caliber of a James Harden,” Morey said. “You can (win) without (stars), but you look historically in the league and you’re looking at pretty long odds if you don’t have two great players of that level.”

Harden’s reputation has taken a bit of hit the past two seasons as he forced his way out of Houston and Brooklyn. But the soft-spoken Harden seems to always have had an eye on the 76ers. He said he will opt into to his $47.3 million player option for next year at the end of this season.

“When I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice,” he said. “It just didn’t happen. I just knew for a very long time this was a perfect fit, and obviously you had a big man, the best big man in the league in Joel, and obviously the coaching. Just top to bottom, it makes sense. I’m just happy and blessed that I’m here.”

Harden declined to go into detail about why he wanted to leave Brooklyn, where he was expected to combine with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to form a super team. Instead, the trio played 16 games together in a little more than a season-and-a-half.

Harden did say that Irving’s inability to play home games because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 played a minimal role in Harden wanting out of Brooklyn.

“Obviously, me and Kyrie are really good friends,” Harden said. “Whatever he is going through, that’s his personal preference, but it definitely did impact the team. … It was unfortunate we played just 16 games out of whatever it was, and you know, it is what it is.”

Both Houston and Brooklyn are now in the past for Harden. He starts fresh with Philadelphia. It might be his last chance with a quality team. If this situation does not go well, it’s hard to imagine another NBA contender taking a chance on the 32-year-old.

“I’ve got to make sure I’m great, I’m healthy, I’m in a place where I can be the best James Harden I can be on the court,” Harden said. “Everything else, from being here the last couple of days, is already in place.

Harden will not make his 76ers debut until after Sunday’s All-Star Game. He was troubled by a sore hamstring in Brooklyn. Harden said after the break will be “go time.”

“The opportunity to win is now,’ ” Harden said. “Joel is playing the best he's ever played. So my job is to come out there and help him and help the entire team win a championship this year and in years going forward."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.