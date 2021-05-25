George Hill's effective veteran leadership for 76ers even more important in playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers says sometimes in practice one of the team’s young players won’t know where to stand on a certain play.
Reserve guard George Hill will then grab the player by the shoulders and move him to the correct spot, according to Rivers.
Talk about hands-on veteran leadership.
“I’m just a man here doing my job,” Hill said after Philadelphia practiced Tuesday. “I go out every day and try to lay it on the line because tomorrow is never promised.”
The Sixers will host the Washington Wizards in Game 2 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Philadelphia won the series opener 125-118 Sunday. Hill, 35, came off the bench to play 18 minutes, 25 seconds, including nearly seven minutes in the fourth quarter. The 13-year veteran sank 5 of 8 shots, scored 11 points and had two assists and no turnovers.
“Not only is George a veteran,” Rivers said, “but he’s so relaxing and calming out on the floor. I think his voice has been great for everyone but especially our young guys.”
Hill came to the Sixers in a three-team trade with the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 25.
There was a debate afterward on whether it was a big enough move for the Sixers. Philadelphia had been rumored to be in contention to land superstar guard James Harden, who was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets in early January.
Hill got off to slow start in Philadelphia, having arrived injured. He sat out from Jan. 24 to April 19 after undergoing right thumb surgery. He played in 16 regular-season games for the Sixers, averaging 6.0 points in 18.9 minutes.
“It took a little while to figure out what my role is going to be,” Hill said. “At the same time, I have to be honest with myself. Sitting out for three months, not being able to do anything with my right hand, I kind of got out of basketball shape. You can run all you want to, but it’s not the same.”
But the Sixers didn’t trade for Hill so he could impact the regular season. He and the trade will be judged by how he plays during the postseason.
The rest of the Sixers’ guards off the bench are young. Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle are 24. Tyrese Maxey is 20. Hill gives them some gravitas. The 6-foot-4 Hill can guard multiple positions and provides the Sixers with another reliable ball handler.
“We needed one more veteran guard with this group,” Rivers said.
Hill made his NBA debut with the San Antonio Spurs in 2008. He knows what it takes to win in the postseason. Hill played for Indiana Pacers teams that reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and 2014 and for the Cleveland Cavaliers team that made it to the NBA Finals in 2018. His 128 career playoff games make it easy for Rivers to trust Hill.
“Each possession matters in the playoffs,” Hill said. “It’s not about any individual accolade. It doesn’t matter how many points you can get, how many rebounds. It’s just the next play and making winning plays. I tell (the Sixers young players to) just have fun. No matter if you’re in the game for 20 minutes or 30 seconds, make it count and make an impact.”
