George Hill's effective veteran leadership for 76ers even more important in playoffs

Hill got off to slow start in Philadelphia, having arrived injured. He sat out from Jan. 24 to April 19 after undergoing right thumb surgery. He played in 16 regular-season games for the Sixers, averaging 6.0 points in 18.9 minutes.

“It took a little while to figure out what my role is going to be,” Hill said. “At the same time, I have to be honest with myself. Sitting out for three months, not being able to do anything with my right hand, I kind of got out of basketball shape. You can run all you want to, but it’s not the same.”

But the Sixers didn’t trade for Hill so he could impact the regular season. He and the trade will be judged by how he plays during the postseason.

The rest of the Sixers’ guards off the bench are young. Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle are 24. Tyrese Maxey is 20. Hill gives them some gravitas. The 6-foot-4 Hill can guard multiple positions and provides the Sixers with another reliable ball handler.

“We needed one more veteran guard with this group,” Rivers said.