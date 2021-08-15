For the Sixers' second-year players, what they learn at NBA Summer League can't stay in Las Vegas

Without him Saturday, the Sixers were routed by the Celtics.

At first, it appeared Springer would have a bigger role in the offense because of Maxey's absence.

In the first two games, he was stationed deep in the corner behind the three-point line while Maxey and Joe excelled as the primary ballhandlers at the top of the key. Springer was still stationed in the corner against the Celtics as Frank Mason III, recovered from an injury, started in place of Maxey.

In the first half, Springer was more active, and his teammates looked for him more than in the previous two games. He scored the Sixers' first basket on a 12-foot driving floater. Then he added two layups in the second quarter, the latter of which came on a reverse. Springer made three of his six first-half shots.

Springer went on to miss all five of his attempts in the second half. He finished with six points on 3-for-11 shooting to go with four rebounds.

Joe had a team-high 15 points while making 5 of 13 3-pointers. He also added six rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

Reed had 14 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block.