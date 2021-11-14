First-half defense dooms Sixers in fourth consecutive loss

INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of Saturday's Philadelphia 76ers-Pacers matchup, coach Doc Rivers said of his team "see how many games we can win while we're going through" continuing to play without All-NBA center Joel Embiid and perimeter defensive stalwart Matisse Thybulle.

It's becoming increasingly difficult for the Sixers to tread water. A sluggish defensive first half doomed Philly in its fourth consecutive loss, this time a 118-113 defeat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Sixers trailed by as many as 22 points in the first half but nearly rallied all the way back. Tyrese Maxey cut the deficit to 107-102 with less than three minutes to play before Malcolm Brogdon answered with a free throw and former Sixer T.J. McConell connected on three consecutive baskets to re-extend the lead to 114-104 and all but seal the Pacers' victory.

Before that, Philly chipped away to get within seven in both the third and fourth quarters, including when Shake Milton hit a tough leaner to make the score 96-89 with 10 minutes to play. But the Pacers responded with six consecutive points, including two buckets by Kelan Martin and a Domantas Sabonis follow dunk, to push the lead back up to 102-89.