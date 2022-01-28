Ever the optimist, Wildwood graduate Frank Vogel remains positive about the Lakers' future

PHILADELPHIA — Star power forward Anthony Davis returned from a knee injury to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup Tuesday.

But on Thursday night, Lebron James missed their game against the Philadelphia 76ers with his own sore knee.

That’s the type of season it’s been for Lakers coach and 1991 Wildwood High School graduate Frank Vogel.

With Lebron out, the 76ers beat the Lakers 105-87 at the Wells Fargo Center. Los Angeles began Friday with a 24-25 record in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Lakers' roster has been in flux all season.

“Whoever we have in uniform, that’s always been the focus” Vogel said before Thursday's game. “Whichever guys are out, we coach the guys that are in. We always feel like we have enough firepower to get the W. The biggest thing for us is try to get all of our guys on the floor together.”

Two seasons after coaching the Lakers to an NBA title, Vogel’s job status is debated in newspapers and on national and Los Angeles-based sports-talk shows. He reportedly is signed through the 2022-23 season.