 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
76ERS

Embiid's return for 76ers changes dynamic of Heat series

  • 0
Heat 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid goes up for a shot against the Miami Heat's Max Strus during the first half of Game 3 on Friday.

 Matt Slocum, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid’s final line in the box score looked a bit pedestrian compared to his usual MVP numbers. But the Philadelphia 76ers center played Game 3 anyway. With a thumb that needs a surgery. With a broken face. And just days after suffering a concussion.

His mere presence in the lineup changed the 76ers’ fortunes in Game 3 — and perhaps their chances against Miami in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The 76ers are not only alive but Embiid is well enough to make them 2-point favorites in Sunday’s Game 4, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Heat had some company when it came to dropping Game 3 on the road. Luka Doncic had 26 points and 13 rebounds and helped the Dallas Mavericks get back in their series against the Phoenix Suns with a victory.

People are also reading…

The Heat and Suns lead their respective series 2-1.

“Down 2-0, I had to do really everything possible to be out there, no matter how I was feeling,” Embiid said.

Embiid tightened the 76ers’ defense and helped open the lane for Tyrese Maxey and the outside for Danny Green. Both players scored 21 points and showed how everyone on the Sixers benefits with Embid in the lineup. Embiid is playing with a mask because of a right orbital fracture — and during breaks in action, he constantly lifted the mask and wiped sweat off his face — in the foreseeable future.

But with the season at stake, Embiid knows how vital he is to a 76ers’ championship run. He had 18 points and 11 rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting from the floor in 36 minutes.

“I didn’t think I had a lot of energy, honestly,” he said. “I was really trying to really get through it. Kind of, you just use my presence out there as a decoy. I feel like I pride myself really defensively. And I feel like that’s where my presence is really felt. On the defensive end. So that’s one of the main reasons why playing I thought I could have a huge impact.”

Embiid’s return after sitting out the first two games only added to Miami’s misery. The Heat missed 23 of 30 3-point attempts, were outrebounded and had only two players in double-digit scoring.

“He’s been like that for his entire career, but that’s not really the reason why we lost that game,” guard Jimmy Butler said. “We didn’t get back, we turned the ball over, we didn’t get stops, we fouled, there was a lot that went into that, but he is a big part of it.”

NEED TO KNOW: The 76ers held Miami to 79 points, the first time a playoff team scored fewer than 80 since the 2012 postseason. Philadelphia held Miami to just 14 points in the final quarter, marking the 10th time since 1980 that the team has held its opponent to 15 or fewer points in the fourth quarter of a postseason game.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Danny Green. He snapped out of a slump in a big way, making 7 of 9 3-pointers and scoring 21 points. The 76ers get offensive production from Tyrese Maxey and James Harden in spurts. A reliable Green could go a long way.

INJURY WATCH: Other than Embiid, Kyle Lowry returned for the Miami Heat after missing four games with a hamstring injury. Lowry missed all four shots and went scoreless in 25 minutes. The Heat had won all four games in Lowry’s absence. “I didn’t expect to be amazing,” Lowry said. “I didn’t expect to have zero points.”

PRESSURE IS ON: The Heat. It’s impossible not to imagine it could be the Sixers going for the sweep on Sunday had Embiid played in the first two games. But the Heat could still have two more home games in the series and a road win would clearly put them in control of the series. The 76ers haven’t advanced out of the second round since 2001.

Eastern Conference semifinals Game 4

No. 4 seed Philadelphia (51-31) at No. 1 seed Miami (53-29)

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

TV: TNT

Series: Miami leads 2-1

Game 1: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92

Game 2: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103

Game 3: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79

Game 5: May 10 at Miami

*Game 6: May 12 vs. Miami

*Game 7: May 15 at Miami

*if necessary

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

76ers getting ready for Heat, and Rivers is wasting no time

76ers getting ready for Heat, and Rivers is wasting no time

A few hours before Game 6 of his team’s first-round series against Toronto got started, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers was busy watching film. It wasn’t tape of the Raptors. He was watching the Miami Heat. The next challenge is now known for the 76ers, and Rivers wasted no time before beginning the process of getting ready. For the fourth time in the last five years, the 76ers are headed to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where the top-seeded Heat await. Game 1 is Monday in Miami.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Regional girls Lacrosse

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News