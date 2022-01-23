Embiid's double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

76ers: Embiid had 31 points in Philadelphia's 119-100 victory over San Antonio on Jan. 8. … Curry missed his second straight game with a sore left ankle. … Green has sat out six consecutive games with a right hip injury. … Matisse Thybulle has missed five straight since suffering a sprained right shoulder. … Shake Milton did not play due to a bruised back. …The 76ers are 17-9 on the road.

Spurs: San Antonio assistants Becky Hammon, Mitch Johnson and Darius Songaila remain out in the league's health and safety protocols. … Poeltl collected his 16th double-double, surpassing last season's total of 15. … The Spurs recalled F Zach Collins from his G League assignment, but he remains out while reconditioning after last playing in an NBA game on Aug. 15, 2020. Collins' last played against Memphis while with Portland before exiting seven minutes into his start due to left ankle inflammation. Collins had surgery Dec. 30, 2020, to repair a stress fracture in his left foot and needed a second surgery June 29, 2021, after refracturing the foot. … Murray had 48 points, 24 assists and 22 rebounds in his previous two games, earning triple-doubles in both. The Spurs at 9-14 at home.