Embiid turns dominant season for 76ers into case for MVP

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid burst out of the 76ers' locker room with wild enthusiasm, and the 7-footer about wiped out staff members as he pinballed down a corridor to the court.

With Embiid sitting out the game, Philadelphia pulled off an overtime thriller against Memphis, and the All-Star wanted to celebrate with his teammates.

The big man was just a bystander in this one.

Embiid stood by like a well-heeled fan in the front row as he smiled and high-fived the Sixers on their way back to the locker room. Tyrese Maxey only moments earlier had about been swallowed up by the crowd and the rush of the Sixers after a high-flying layup sealed the Sixers' fifth straight win.

Even when he's off, Embiid is always in the mix for the Sixers.

"He's our MVP," Maxey said.

That much around Philadelphia is certain.

Embiid is the first Sixer named an All-Star starter for five straight seasons since Allen Iverson, and he just might be the front-runner for NBA MVP as well.