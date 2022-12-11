 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
76ERS 131, HORNETS 113

Embiid scores 53, leads 76ers to 131-113 win over Hornets

  • 0
Hornets 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid goes up for a dunk against the Charlotte Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. during the first half Sunday. Embiid scored 53 in the win.

 Matt Slocum, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

With the home crowd serenading him with MVP! chants, Embiid posted his second 50-plus point performance of the season and the fourth 50-plus point game of his career. It is also the 30th game in Embiid's career with 40 points and 10 rebounds. The only other player in franchise history to accomplish that feat was Wilt Chamberlain.

Tobias Harris scored 17 points and James Harden added 14 for the Sixers.

Charlotte was led by Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier, who each scored 29 points. The Hornets have lost five straight games

Embiid took the game over in the final three minutes of the second quarter, scoring 15 of his 28 first-half points in that stretch by exploiting a mismatch against Hornets forward Mason Plumlee. On one play, Embiid drove down the left side of the lane, extended high over Plumlee and threw down a thunderous dunk that charged up the Wells Fargo Center crowd.

People are also reading…

The 76ers scored a season-high 41 points in the second quarter.

Charlotte stayed within striking distance through the early part of the fourth quarter, thanks to Oubre and Rozier, who were able to drive the lane and get easy looks while being helped by 15 offensive rebounds.

But Embiid put the game out of reach by scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter before being pulled with two minutes left. He finished 20 for 32 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws.

Tip-ins

Hornets: LaMelo Ball missed his 11th straight game with a left ankle sprain. ... Dennis Smith Jr. was inactive for the ninth time in his last 14 games with a left ankle sprain. ... There was a moment of silence before Sunday's game for Paul Silas, the former Charlotte coach for six seasons who died at the age of 79.

76ers: Foward Georges Niang returned Sunday after missing the last two games due to a right foot bruised. Danuel House Jr. was not available with a left foot laceration.

Up next

Hornets: Host Detroit on Wednesday.

76ers: Continue their seven-game home stand against Sacramento on Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News