Embiid scores 43, 76ers hold off pesky Hornets 127-124 in OT

Hornets coach James Borrego called a timeout to set up a play, but the ball got knocked out of bounds with 6.4 seconds left. Charlotte tried again, and this time got the ball to Oubre, whose 3-pointer from the top of the key hit the back iron, bounced high in the air, hit the rim again and bounced away. Embiid grabbed the rebound to secure the win.

The Hornets, who played only eight players, were 2 of 9 from the field in overtime.

CAREER HIGHS

Hornets' second-year center Nick Richards got the start for Plumlee and had a career-high 12 points. Rookie guard James Bouknight also had a career-best 11 points for Charlotte.

TIP-INS

76ers: Tyrese Maxey (illness) did not play.

Hornets: Ish Smith became the fifth Hornets player to be placed into the health and safety protocols on Monday, leaving the team without its top three points guards. Cody Martin had to fill in as the starting point guard. ... Rookie JT Thor got a rise from the crowd when he dropped the hammer with a flying one-handed dunk over 6-foot-10 center Andre Drummond in the first quarter. ... Bridges and Oubre made 3-pointers in the final 2.5 seconds of the first half.