Embiid scores 42 in return from terrifying COVID-19 bout, but Sixers lose to Timberwolves in 2OT

PHILADELPHIA — D'Angelo Russell scored 35 points and had a decisive steal and assist in the final seconds of the second overtime in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 121-120 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Embiid had 42 points and 14 rebounds in his return to the lineup after missing nine games because of COVID-19 protocols. Philadelphia lost seven of those games without the four-time All-Star and has now dropped eight of 10.

"I really thought I wasn't going to make it," Embiid said. "It was that bad. So, I'm just thankful to be sitting here. I'm just glad I got over it."

Tobias Harris returned from a two-game absence due to a hip injury to add 17 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia.

"It's good to have Embiid back," he said. "We missed him for sure."

Russell also made a go-ahead 3 late in the first overtime. Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and 10 rebounds but didn't play in the extra sessions after fouling out, and Anthony Edwards had 19 points. Minnesota has won six of seven.