Embiid scores 42 in return from COVID-19, but Sixers lose to Timberwolves in 2OT

EMBIID'S RETURN

Embiid hadn't played since Nov. 6. He entered averaging 21.4 points and 9.6 rebounds in 10 games this season. He also sat out on Nov. 1 against Portland to rest.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said before the game that Embiid would be a game-time decision. The star center went through his normal pregame routine, then received a raucous standing ovation from the fans during introductions.

Embiid is one of four 76ers to be sidelined this season as part of the NBA's health and safety protocols, along with Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley (left abductor strain) missed his second straight game in what is expected to be at least a two-week absence after getting injured in Wednesday's 113-101 win over Miami.

76ers: Shake Milton (groin soreness) didn't play. … Harris returned after missing the last two games with a sore left hip. … Danny Green also was in the lineup for the second straight game. He had missed seven of the previous 11 contests with left hamstring tightness.

TIP-INS