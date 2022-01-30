Embiid scores 36 points, leads 76ers over Kings

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid put his versatility on display and the 76ers on his back.

Embiid scored 36 points, Tyrese Maxey keyed a game-changing run in the fourth quarter and Philadelphia won its fourth in a row with a 103-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Playing in his 21st straight contest, Embiid added 12 rebounds and six assists. He made 10 of 18 field goals, including 2 of 5 3-pointers, and 14 of 18 free throws.

"He's part Shaq (O'Neal), part (Hakeem) Olajuwon, part whatever you want to say," Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said.

The Philadelphia star has been dominant over this stretch that has raised his MVP talk. Embiid, who earlier in the week was elected as a starter for the All-Star Game for the fifth straight season, finished as MVP runner-up last season, his chances weakened because of questions about his durability.

He is out to put those questions to rest this season, though he admitted feeling fatigued while getting 26 points and nine rebounds in Philadelphia's 105-87 win over the Lakers on Thursday. That was just the fourth time he'd been held under 30 points since the consecutive games streak started Dec. 15.